Don’t Leave These Items In Your Car When Its Cold!

Ever left a pop can in your car when its cold?

By Kool Mornings

Us Canadian’s are used to the cold, mostly. But our American friends, some don’t really know how to deal with cold, so the Detroit Free Press put together a list of things that you should NOT leave in your car when it’s very cold, just in case you didn’t know!

Cellphones: Lithium-ion batteries popular in these devices are particularly vulnerable to extreme cold.

Canned beverages: They might explode, like this.

Musical instruments: Those made of wood may contract with the cold, causing tuning issues and other damage.

Medication: Freezing causes certain drugs to lose their effectiveness, including those that need to be shaken.

Low gas tank: Keeping the gas level above half a tank will prevent fuel lines from freezing.

