Door-To-Door Warning In New Tecumseth

The Town of New Tecumseth is warning residents about people going door-to-door offering inspections and other services in the town’s name. Town officials say they do not endorse such inspections. noting if someone from the town had to pay a visit they would have proper identification and would typically be in an official Town of New Tecumseth vehicle.

Some points to remember should you choose to open your door to a salesperson:

Do not invite the person(s) inside

Do not sign any documents under pressure

If you are not interested in what is being offered or if they use aggressive tactics, ask them to leave your property. If you are suspicious, immediately report the incident to police (the non-emergency line of the Nottawasaga OPP is 1-888-310-1122)

If you have questions or concerns about any door-to-door experience you have had, call the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services at 1-800-889-9768.

Visit the Town of New Tecumseth’s website at www.newtecumseth.ca for more information.