Double Homicide in South End Barrie

Homicide detectives are investigating, following the discovery of two bodies at a south Barrie home. Police responded to two 911 calls around 3:30 this morning, to a William St. address, arriving to find two men dead, with obvious signs of trauma. Investigators are to canvas the William St., Burton Ave., and Bayview Dr. areas of Barrie, and ask anyone in the area between 2:30 and 3:30 this morning to contact them. The Barrie Police Homicide Unit can be reached at (705)725-7025 ex. 2160. Or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.