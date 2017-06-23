Downton Abbey movie on the way
Response on social media has been very positive
Downton Abbey may have wrapped up in late 2015, but that doesn’t mean that all of the Crawleys’ tales have been told. The Associated Press is reporting that a Downton Abbey movie is in the works and should begin production in 2018.
Response to the show’s revival has been very positive on social media.
Hallelujah! FINALLY! I mentioned the other day, after seeing, DA clip on PBS I still miss DA & having withdrawals w/o wkly dose! Miss you❤️
— Faith Alexander (@blarneykissed) June 22, 2017
— PennyLane (@AnditaWii) June 21, 2017