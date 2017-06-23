Listen Live

Downton Abbey movie on the way

Response on social media has been very positive

By Kool Headlines, Videos

Downton Abbey may have wrapped up in late 2015, but that doesn’t mean that all of the Crawleys’ tales have been told. The Associated Press is reporting that a Downton Abbey movie is in the works and should begin production in 2018.

Response to the show’s revival has been very positive on social media.

