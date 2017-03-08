Downtown Arrest Over Knife Concerns

An arrest at Barrie’s downtown library, after someone was allegedly spotted stabbing the ground. Police say witnesses were concerned over the suspect’s unusual and unpredictable behaviour while holding that knife, they say he was stabbing the six inch blade at the ground, removing bricks from the ground while ripping off his clothes. A 25-year-old man has been charged with Possession of a Weapon and Mischief, and was held overnight for a bail hearing.