Downtown Eye-In-The-Sky Could Come Under New Management

The cameras surveying downtown Barrie could pass from police control to that of City Hall.

Barrie Council voted Monday night to look into taking over from the Barrie Police Service, after recommendation from the Police Services Board.

The ten CCTV cameras were installed at key points throughout the downtown core back in 2013, with live video fed back to Barrie Police HQ at the time (along with a long list of rules preventing misuse). The Police Board wants to hand that over to City Hall’s Information Technology Department instead. Its staff are tasked with looking into whether they can take on the role and report back to the council of the day.

The Police Services Board request comes with the recommendation that a study be conducted to develop an updated camera network, including revised designs.