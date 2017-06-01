Listen Live

Downtown Transformation Begins

Big changes at Memorial Square

By News

Downtown Barrie gets a facelift starting today. Work begins on the reconstruction of Memorial Square and Meridian Place, which will include a bandshell and better connections with downtown and the waterfront. It will be a place that accommodates large events and showcases local talent. Other features include:

  • The installation of storm sewers and sanitary sewers
  • Poured concrete structures including fountains, retaining walls, planters and walking surfaces
  • Historic reference to the 9 Mile Portage
  • The relocation of the cenotaph to make it the central focus of the square

As a result of this work, Fred Grant Street has been closed permanently, a turning circle will be incorporated at the end of Chase MacEachern Way and you may encounter delays on Dunlop Street as the work progresses.  Completion expected by next spring.

