Dragons Den Auditions Coming to Barrie

Dragon’s Den enters its 13th Season searching for promising new ideas and creations from aspiring entrepreneurs. Somebody in Barrie could have the next big business pitch the Dragons are looking for when the audition comes to Georgian College on February 24th.

Dragons’ Den is calling on all aspiring entrepreneurs to present their business pitches for a chance to be featured next season on CBC. Beginning in Toronto on February 10, the audition tour will be open to the public, as producers hit the road visiting Canadian cities coast-to-coast in search of the country’s best business ideas in need of a Dragon investment.

The audition tour welcomes participants of all ages, with businesses at any stage of development. Hopeful entrepreneurs should prepare to pitch their concept to the Dragons’ Den producers in five minutes or less. If they show the producers they have what it takes to pitch in the Den, they could be invited to Toronto to face the Dragons.

While attendance at the audition tour is not mandatory, in order to better your chances on being selected to appear on the show, we encourage you to come out and audition!

Click here for details