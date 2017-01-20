Dragon’s Den is holding auditions in Barrie and Collingwood….

Audition in Barrie are on February 25 or in Collingwood on February 22nd.

The audition tour welcomes participants of all ages, with businesses at any stage of development. Hopeful entrepreneurs should prepare to pitch their concept to the Dragons’ Den producers in five minutes or less. If they show the producers they have what it takes to pitch in the Den, they could be invited to Toronto to face the Dragons. Dragon’s Den is in it’s 12th season on CBC

Audition Info

Celine Dion will perform an original song for the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast!

The Song is called “How does a Moment last forever” written by Alan Menken, the Oscare winning composer who wrote all the songs from the Original ‘Beauty and the Beast” with the late Howard Ashman…The song will be featured in the end credits of the film…..

BSB Almost performed for Trump!

It’s Trump’s Presidential Inauguration day, and Hollywood seems to be pretty on board with NOT supporting Trump. Many acts have said a straight up “absolutely not” to performing at today’s events…but one unexpected act almost said YES! Back Street Boys… Brian was asked by TMZ if they would have performed for Trump….Brian, who is a republican said the group just didn’t have the time as they are preparing for their Vegas Residency!