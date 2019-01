Reports suggest that Drake has signed a multi-year deal with the Wynn Casino and Hotel! The deal includes Drake performing a minimum of 10 shows at the XS Night Club in the Wynn for a price tag of $10 million!

Other celebrities to play the club include David Guetta, Diplo, and The Chainsmokers.

No official announcement yet however if confirmed, he will join stars like Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Backstreet Boys and Jennifer Lopez there…