Listen Live

Drake, Shawn Mendes & The Weeknd Lead 2017 Juno Nominations

Canadian Music Award Show Airs April 2nd

By Host Blogs, Kool Celebrities, Kool Headlines

The nominees for the 2017 Juno Awards were announced Tuesday morning with Drake, The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes earning five nominations each and Alessia Cara with four.

Michael Buble was originally scheduled to host the show that will air live on CTV from Ottawa April 2nd, but it is unclear if that will happen due to his son’s cancer diagnosis last fall.

Album of the Year

Encore Un Soir- Céline Dion
Views- Drake
You Want It Darker- Leonard Cohen
Illuminate- Shawn Mendes
Starboy- The Weeknd

Single of the Year

Wild Things- Alessia Cara
One Dance- Drake
Treat You Better- Shawn Mendes
Spirits- The Strumbellas
Starboy- The Weeknd

Group of the Year

Arkells
Billy Talent
Tegan and Sara
The Strumbellas
The Tragically Hip

Artist

Alessia Cara
Drake
Leonard Cohen
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd

Breakthrough Artist

Andy Shauf
Jazz Cartier
Kaytranada
Ruth B
Tory Lanez

Fan’s Choice

Alessa Cara
Belly
Drake
Hedley
Justin Bieber
Ruth B.
Shawn Mendes
The Strumbellas
The Weeknd
Tory Lanez

 

Here’s the FULL LIST of nominees.

Related posts

Lady Gaga & Metallica Will Duet At The 2017 Grammys

WATCH: Time Lapse Of Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

WATCH: Trailer For Stranger Things Season 2 Released

WATCH: Gord Downie Joins Blue Rodeo On Stage At Massey Hall

WATCH: Walk Off The Earth’s Sarah Blackwood Cover Alessia Cara

Page’s 5: Touchdown Foods For The Big Game

VIDEO: John Legend & Ariana Grande Debut Beauty & The Beast Theme Song

5 Songs you didn’t know Bruno Mars wrote.

Justin Bieber Plays In NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout