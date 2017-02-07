Drake, Shawn Mendes & The Weeknd Lead 2017 Juno Nominations
Canadian Music Award Show Airs April 2nd
The nominees for the 2017 Juno Awards were announced Tuesday morning with Drake, The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes earning five nominations each and Alessia Cara with four.
Michael Buble was originally scheduled to host the show that will air live on CTV from Ottawa April 2nd, but it is unclear if that will happen due to his son’s cancer diagnosis last fall.
Album of the Year
Encore Un Soir- Céline Dion
Views- Drake
You Want It Darker- Leonard Cohen
Illuminate- Shawn Mendes
Starboy- The Weeknd
Single of the Year
Wild Things- Alessia Cara
One Dance- Drake
Treat You Better- Shawn Mendes
Spirits- The Strumbellas
Starboy- The Weeknd
Group of the Year
Arkells
Billy Talent
Tegan and Sara
The Strumbellas
The Tragically Hip
Artist
Alessia Cara
Drake
Leonard Cohen
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Breakthrough Artist
Andy Shauf
Jazz Cartier
Kaytranada
Ruth B
Tory Lanez
Fan’s Choice
Alessa Cara
Belly
Drake
Hedley
Justin Bieber
Ruth B.
Shawn Mendes
The Strumbellas
The Weeknd
Tory Lanez
Here’s the FULL LIST of nominees.