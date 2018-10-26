Drake Threw Himself An Epic 2000’s Theme Birthday Party!
Blockbuster!
Drake turned 32-years old this week and what do you do when you turn 32? Throw yourself an epic 2000s themed birthday party in L.A. with Blockbuster walls, a Motorola cake and all of your friends!
According to Billboard, “The 2000s-themed party had everything you would want from a throwback affair: flip phones, a Blockbuster video wall, a 7-Eleven area complete with spiked Slurpee machine, a BET Rap City homage, Pimp My Ride cars, Uggs, airbrushed shirts with his face on them, Von Dutch trucker hats and a Motorola Timeport-shaped cake.”
Drake’s birthday cake! pic.twitter.com/ug1KKzPJ0N
— Drizzy Source (@DrizzySource) October 24, 2018
Drake x Justin pic.twitter.com/i9IIA85uWh
— Drizzy Source (@DrizzySource) October 25, 2018