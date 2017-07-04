Listen Live

Drake’s surprise performance at Nathan Phillips Square

Canada Day in Toronto... we should have known!

By Kool Celebrities, Music

A Toronto crowd went wild when Drake showed up unexpectedly during R&B singer DVSN’s Canada 150 set at Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday. Drake’s performance ended with a fireworks show.

Drake’s set contains suggestive themes and language NSFW.

Free music and fireworks shows were being done nightly at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto. Performances ranged in genre from the Barenaked Ladies to rapper Belly.

