Listen Live

Dream Job? You Can get Paid $17,000 to Stay in Bed for Two Months

Think Of All The Netflix You Could Watch!

By Humor, Life Hacks

If you’re the type of person who dreams of a life where you don’t have to leave your bed, great news, there’s a job out there that will pay you about $17,000 to spend two months in bed.

It’s a study about the effects of “mirogravity” on the body for long durations of space travel by the Institute for Space Medicine and Physiology.

Candidates must be healthy men between the ages of 20 to 45, who don’t smoke or have allergies. They also have to have a BMI between 22 and 27. During the test, volunteers will have to eat and perform all bodily functions in bed for two months.

You can sign up here.

(over photo via David Goehring flickr)

Related posts

Dictionary.Com Has Added Over 300 New Words Including Hangry And 420

Guy Gets Paid Too Much and Goes on Epic Shopping Spree

Man Sues for Being Served Fake Butter at a Coffee Shop

Uranus Smells Exactly How You Think It Smells

Watch: Stephen Curry Sings ‘Moana’ & ‘Frozen’ With James Corden

Google Wants Canadian Students to Design the Google Doodle for Canada’s 150th

Booze Infused Ice Cream Is A Real Thing

18 Year Old Ends up in Canada thinking he’s heading to Australia

WATCH: WestJet Rebrands as Canada Air