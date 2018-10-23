Think while you drink! Come to the Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie ‘s Pub Quiz at Donaleighs Irish Public House on October 23rd for a chance to show off your smarts and win fun prizes!

Registration opens at 6:00 pm, and game play begins at 7:00pm. Come play in teams of 4 to compete. A $20 donation is requested from each player as an entry fee, with all proceeds going towards the Dress for Success’ mission of empowering local women to achieve economic independence.

SEATS ARE LIMITED so please RSVP to cassidy@dfsorilliabarrie.org.