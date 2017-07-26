Drinking alcohol improves your memory (or so study claims)

Everyone knows that if you get really, really drunk, you won’t remember what you did the night before.

So on that basis, the suggestion that alcohol might make your memory better would sound counter intuitive.

The study, which was carried out by the University of Exeter found that people who drink alcohol after studying information were more likely to be able to recall what they’d learnt.

The project involved getting 88 people to do a word-learning task. The group of 88 was split in two, with one group of 44 people being told to drink as much alcohol as they wanted after learning the words.

The other half of the group didn’t drink any alcohol after learning at all. The next day, everyone came back together and did the same task again.

Magically, the group who’d been drinking actually performed better than the group who hadn’t.

The researchers who ran the project also made a point of saying that this potentially positive side to drinking in no way overrules all the negative things that come with alcohol.

Yes, it might make your memory a little bit better, but it does also still do all the bad stuff that we try to forget about on Friday night…