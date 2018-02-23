Drinking Wine My Protect Your Teeth!

Drinking wine may protect teeth by destroying bacteria that cause cavities and gum disease according to new research!

Many dentists argue that the acidic content in booze can damage teeth, but that’s to a study released earlier this week that suggests antioxidants found in wine can significantly prevent bacteria that cause plaque, cavities and bad breath!

The latest discovery could lead to the development of ‘wine-inspired’ toothpaste and mouthwashes that contain such antioxidants, according to the Spanish researchers.