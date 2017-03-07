Listen Live

Driver Flees As Stolen Car Strikes Springwater Tree

Police Looking for Perp Behind Car Theft and Crash

By News

Police say a stolen car was involved in a hit and run. Around 6:30 Friday morning, police got the call to a single vehicle crash on County Road 92 in Springwater. Police say the driver had fled the scene, leaving the vehicle still up against the tree it had collided with. Officers say the vehicle turned out to be stolen too, and are asking anyone with information to contact the Huronia West OPP detachment at (705)429-3575.

Related posts

Serious Injuries Following Orillia Incident

Canadian Taxpayers Federation Calling on PC Leader to Reconsider

PC Leader Wants Province To Stop Closing Schools For Now

Hammer Used in Newmarket Hold Up

Fourteen-Year OPP Veteran Charged With Drunk Driving

Dozens of Weapons Seized From Barrie Home

Snapshot Of Homelessness In Simcoe County

Business Customers Now Getting Hydro Disconnect Threats

Angus Man Claims Million Dollar Jackpot