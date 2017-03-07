Driver Flees As Stolen Car Strikes Springwater Tree

Police say a stolen car was involved in a hit and run. Around 6:30 Friday morning, police got the call to a single vehicle crash on County Road 92 in Springwater. Police say the driver had fled the scene, leaving the vehicle still up against the tree it had collided with. Officers say the vehicle turned out to be stolen too, and are asking anyone with information to contact the Huronia West OPP detachment at (705)429-3575.