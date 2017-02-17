Driver Sought After Allegedly Fleeing Three Vehicle Crash

Police in New Tecumseth are asking for help in ID’ing the man they say fled the scene of a three vehicle crash. Around 2:00 Thursday afternoon, three vehicles were allegedly involved in this crash at Highway 89 and Greenbriar Road. Officers say a coupe and sports car were stopped at a red light, when a pickup truck rear ended the coupe, pushing it into the sports model. All three were damaged, but police say the third guy in the pickup, described as a white man in his 50’s, with short grey hair, took off. Look for a red GMC Sierra pickup with extensive front end damage and call the cops if you spy one.