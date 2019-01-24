Listen Live

Driver Throws Speeding Ticket Out Window, Receives Another for Littering

Get a car wash ticket while you're at it...

By Darryl on the Drive

Manitoba RCMP pulled this driver over for speeding, (don’t ask me how the Officer could read that license plate) the driver was not happy and showed the displeasure by tossing the ticket outside.

You serious bro?

