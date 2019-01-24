Driver Throws Speeding Ticket Out Window, Receives Another for Littering

Manitoba RCMP pulled this driver over for speeding, (don’t ask me how the Officer could read that license plate) the driver was not happy and showed the displeasure by tossing the ticket outside.

DYK? If you throw your speeding ticket out the window, you can also be fined an additional $174 for littering under the Highway Traffic Act? Please slow down & drive safe. If you have questions about your ticket, please speak to the officer. #rcmpmb #TrafficTues #noexcuses pic.twitter.com/z8HM192Fm8 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 23, 2019

You serious bro?