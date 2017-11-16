Driver Was Actually Surprised This is Illegal
Ya, you can't attach a tablet & phone to a steering wheel...
Vancouver Police pulled this driver over yesterday morning and he was actually shocked to learn tying a tablet and cell phone to a steering wheel is considered ‘distracted driving.’
Can’t make it up. Guy had iPad and cell phone attached by strings on steering wheel while driving! Yes, that’s his ticket he’s holding. pic.twitter.com/h5WoA2ac87
— @VPDTraffic (@VPDTrafficUnit) November 15, 2017
On Monday this dude was unlocking Bulbasaur, Squirtle and other ridiculously named, Pokemon Go characters on his iPad until he stopped next to Vancouver Police.
While playing #PokemonGo may be fun, it’s not worth risking your life or the lives of others so that you can play while driving! Not to mention the $368 ticket this driver received after he pulled up beside two police officers while playing & driving. #DontDriveDistracted! #VPD pic.twitter.com/kvlXCdcuhy
— Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) November 13, 2017