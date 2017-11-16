Listen Live

Driver Was Actually Surprised This is Illegal

Ya, you can't attach a tablet & phone to a steering wheel...

By Darryl on the Drive

Vancouver Police pulled this driver over yesterday morning and he was actually shocked to learn tying a tablet and cell phone to a steering wheel is considered ‘distracted driving.’

On Monday this dude was unlocking Bulbasaur, Squirtle and other ridiculously named, Pokemon Go characters on his iPad until he stopped next to Vancouver Police.

