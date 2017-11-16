Driver Was Actually Surprised This is Illegal

Vancouver Police pulled this driver over yesterday morning and he was actually shocked to learn tying a tablet and cell phone to a steering wheel is considered ‘distracted driving.’

Can’t make it up. Guy had iPad and cell phone attached by strings on steering wheel while driving! Yes, that’s his ticket he’s holding. pic.twitter.com/h5WoA2ac87 — @VPDTraffic (@VPDTrafficUnit) November 15, 2017

On Monday this dude was unlocking Bulbasaur, Squirtle and other ridiculously named, Pokemon Go characters on his iPad until he stopped next to Vancouver Police.