Drowning on Lake Couchiching

Tragedy from a canoe trip on Lake Couchiching. A 25 year old North York woman has died after the canoe overturned around 12:00pm Sunday 100 metres from the shore. OPP reported to the scene and found two women that weren’t wearing a lifejacket. The second woman was cleared medically but did go to hospital later on her own. The name of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notifications and a post mortem. A reminder from Police to wear your Personal Floatation Devices at all times when on the water. PFDs will only work if they are worn.