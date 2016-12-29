Drug Impaired Driver

Police were called to a fast food outlet in Bradford yesterday when witnesses noticed a man who appeared to be sleeping in his car. South Simcoe Police attempted to wake him by banging on the window, but to no avail. Concerned for his well being, they entered the car and woke him up. Once inside officers could smell marijuana. The driver also showed signs of impairment. A 20 year old Bradford man is now facing charges of impaired driving.

Motorists are reminded, that starting this year, drivers under the influence of drugs now face the same sanctions as drivers impaired by alcohol.