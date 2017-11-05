Listen Live

Drug Raids In Orillia

Three people charged

By News

Three people have been charged after two searches in Orillia. The OPP’s Orillia Crime Unit and Central Region Emergency Response Team helped execute the search warrants at addresses on Gill Street and West Street North. A quantity of cocaine and cannabis resin was seized. A 39-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, arrested at the Gill Street address, have been charged with Possession of Controlled Substances, Possession of Property Obtained By Crime and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. A 49-year-old man has been charged with Possession and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking as a result of the West Street North search.

 

