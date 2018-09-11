Drumming up Support for Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka

Drumming to the beat of his heart. An upcoming fundraiser for Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka, a cancer support community, is using drums, rhythm and music to raise money and promote healing and understanding for those impacted by cancer.

Drumming for Gilda Organizer Joe Adamick has brought in world famous drummers to perform with the audience during the afternoon of drumming on September 22nd at the South Simcoe Theatre at Cookstown Town Hall.

“We have Rick Lazar coming. He’s bringing a truck load of his gear.” Lazar is the founder of Samba Squad.

Ruben Esguerra will be doing the same with all Latin instruments. Adamick says the two performers will invite audience members to join in on stage and then the afternoon will wrap up with an all inclusive drum circle.

Adamick says he performed at a fundraiser for Gilda’s Club two years ago and was curious about what they do and how he could help. “I was moved by the commitment and leadership as described in their mission statement.”

Adamick created the event to honour his father, who inspired his love for music and drumming.”When I was a kid, I was put to bed on a school night by 9:30 – 10 o’clock. At that time, the tonight show often featured celebrity master drummers; Buddy Rich, Louie Bellson, Ed Shaughnessy and others. My father would sneak upstairs and wake me up. I would plant myself in front of the TV and watch in amazement at the incredible technique and energy. My father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and passed away almost 30 years ago.”

“I want to thank the South Simcoe Theatre for donating their space and making room for the event during their busy build schedule as they gear up for their Fall show, Lend Me a Tenor.”

Adamick hopes to raise $5,000 for Gilda’s Club. Tickets are$50 and available at at the door or www.housepartyinthehall.com Students pay $20 and children are free with adult admission. You can donate here