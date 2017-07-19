You can now eat peanut butter and merlot jelly (or even rosé jelly!) instead of regular, standard jelly. Yup. Wine jelly is here to revolutionize the way you eat toast/breakfast/everything in 2017. Dare I say that ~wine toast~ is the new avocado toast? It just might be.

The product is called Drunk Jelly, yet regardless of its name, it’s a non-alcoholic jelly that’s made by infusing jam with wine.

I don’t think you’re ready for this Jelly…..

It’s unfortunate that it can’t give you a buzz but that never stopped anyone from losing it over rosé gummy bears. I mean, wine-infused anything pretty much rocks.

It costs anywhere from $6 to $9, or you can get a seven-pack for $55. They also have “wine flights” in three-pack and four-packs. You can buy it on Etsy…

