Drunk Jelly!
I don't think you're ready for this Jelly...
You can now eat peanut butter and merlot jelly (or even rosé jelly!) instead of regular, standard jelly. Yup. Wine jelly is here to revolutionize the way you eat toast/breakfast/everything in 2017. Dare I say that ~wine toast~ is the new avocado toast? It just might be.
The product is called Drunk Jelly, yet regardless of its name, it’s a non-alcoholic jelly that’s made by infusing jam with wine.
It’s unfortunate that it can’t give you a buzz but that never stopped anyone from losing it over rosé gummy bears. I mean, wine-infused anything pretty much rocks.
It costs anywhere from $6 to $9, or you can get a seven-pack for $55. They also have “wine flights” in three-pack and four-packs. You can buy it on Etsy…