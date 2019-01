February 18, 2019, 10am-4pm

Admission $10 per person, children 3 and under are free.

-Horse Drawn Wagon Rides

-Family Scavenger Hunt- prizes available

-Bonfire

-Bring your own snowshoes or cross country skis (8km of un-groomed trails)

-Refreshments available

For more info, and to pre-register: https://www.drysdales.ca/seasonal-event.php?id=10