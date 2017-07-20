Listen Live

DSASC 7th Ann﻿ual C﻿harity Golf Tournament

  • July 20, 2017
  • Tangle Creek Golf & Country Club

7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament: Thursday July 20, 2017
Tangle Creek Golf & Country Club

What a Difference a Day Makes!You can help improve the lives of the children and young adults in Simcoe County who are living with Down syndrome, while enjoying a beautiful day of golf and a steak dinner! 

​Early Bird Registration Ends June 20: Win Golf @ Tangle Creek for a Foursome!

Regular Bird Registration Ends July 10, 2017

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Registration – 12:30 pm
18 Hole Best Ball Scramble – 1:30 pm
Dinner and Silent Auction – 7:00 pmPrizes will be awarded for:
First place team, second place team, closest to the pin, longest drive – men’s and women’s, secret score.Registration Fees
$130 per golfer – includes 18 holes of golf with cart and steak dinner
$50 Dinner only

