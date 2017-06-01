Duckworth Street In Barrie On Top 10 List Of Worst Roads In Ontario
CAA releases annual list
CAA has crunched the numbers and put together its list of Worst Roads in Ontario in 2017 – a list compiled from submissions passed on by drivers. This year, Burlington Street East in Hamilton tops the list. It has appeared annually on CAA’s Worst Roads list since 2009, but this is the first time it claimed the top position. Last year’s number one road, County Road 49 in Prince Edward County remains on the Top 10, at number ten. Roads in Ottawa, Toronto, Sudbury, St. Catharines, Timmins and Barrie round out this year’s Top 10.
Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads of 2017
|Rank
|Road Name
|Municipality
|1.
|Burlington Street East
|Hamilton
|2.
|Dufferin Street
|Toronto
|3.
|Lorne Street
|Sudbury
|4.
|Maley Drive
|Sudbury
|5.
|Queenston Street
|St. Catharines
|6.
|Algonquin Boulevard West
|Timmins
|7.
|Hunt Club Road
|Ottawa
|8.
|TIE Carling Avenue/Duckworth Street
|Ottawa / Barrie
|9.
|TIE Algonquin Boulevard East / Yonge Street
|Timmins / Toronto
|10.
|County Road 49
|Prince Edward County
Central: Top 5 Roads – includes Bruce County, Dufferin County, Grey County, Muskoka District Municipality and Simcoe County
|Rank
|Road Name
|Municipality
|1.
|Duckworth Street
|Barrie
|2.
|Morrow Road
|Barrie
|3.
|Lockhart Road
|Innisfil
|4.
|Hurst Drive
|Barrie
|5.
|Mapleview Drive East
|Barrie