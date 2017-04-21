DUI Arrest In Bradford Man’s Driveway

A Bradford man is walking for a while, after a concerned citizen called the cops. South Simcoe Police got the 911 call around 6:00 Thursday evening, with the license plate number of a possible drunk driver. Police were able to get to the driver’s home address before they did. Police say the driver failed his breath test and was taken back to the station house. A 42-year-old man has been charged, his license was suspended for 90 days.

Meanwhile, South Simcoe Police say a safety blitz along Holland St. in Bradford and Innisfil Beach Rd through Innisfil has yielded 115 highway traffic act charges so far. As of yesterday, only one distracted driving charge, three vehicles impounded, and two people charged criminally. The police service has been cracking down on those two areas following a recent spike in car crashes there.