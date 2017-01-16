DUI Charge Laid After Someone Smashed Into A Barrie Police Station

Of all the places to smash into while driving drunk, a police station is probably the worst. Nevertheless, Barrie Police Service were the ones on scene when someone allegedly jumped the curb and smashed into the fence line of the OPP station off Rose Street. It happened around 9:30 Sunday, and the driver had fled before police arrived. An open bottle was found in the car, while police say a man located nearby had the right set of keys in his pocket. A 26-year-old man has a few charges to answer to in court.