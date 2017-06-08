DUI Charge Laid After Woman Shows Up Early

A Georgina woman jumped the gun by a week, and now she’s looking at charges. York Regional Police got the call to a Newmarket veterinary clinic Wednesday, after a woman showed up with her dog. The vet said she appeared to be out of it, and was actually a week early for her pet’s appointment. When police showed up, they found her sitting in a car parked out front, and claim she reeked of booze. The 44-year-old woman has been charged.