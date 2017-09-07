Listen Live

DUI Charge Laid in Barrie School Zone

20-something Charged After Collision With Parked Car

By News

A crash in a school zone, and now a young woman is facing a Drunk Driving charge. Barrie Police say a witness saw the crash on Bronte Road around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon, saying a vehicle hit a parked car before coming to an abrupt stop. The witness took the driver’s keys under the belief she was impaired, then called 911. Police showed up and say the 22-year-old woman refused to take a breathalyzer test and was charged accordingly. Nobody was hurt in the crash.

