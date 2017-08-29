DUI Only The Start of a Tay Man’s Problems

A Tay man is facing a slew of charges after a traffic stop. The OPP pulled a vehicle over on Highway 12 in Tay around 9:00 Monday night over a traffic violation, but say it took no time at all to determine the driver had been drinking. A quick police check revealed the man at the wheel had a suspended Driver’s Licence too, and officers add he had no insurance but some open liquor in the vehicle. He’s expected in Midland court early next month.