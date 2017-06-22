DUI Suspect’s Bad Attitude Didn’t Help

What’s that saying about catching more flies with honey? A Barrie man is facing a few charges after police say he drove drunk and had a bad attitude. A vehicle was stopped at the five points around midnight this morning, after it was seen driving the wrong way down a one way street. Police claim not only was one tired flat, the 26-year-old driver immediately became confrontational, and continued to do so right into a jail cell. Officers claim he broke a reinforced glass partition in the process, and now faces a Mischief charge on top of his driving infractions.