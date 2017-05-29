Dump Truck Driver Charged After Alliston Road Closure

A man from Mississauga has been charged, after an Alliston road closure. Around 10:00 Friday morning, a half-loaded dump truck rolled into the ditch on County Road 56, right at Highway 89. Police say the driver failed to make a proper right turn, resulting in the vehicle rolling and spilling a load of soil into that ditch. It took over ten hours to clean up, while the 54-year-old man at the wheel faces a Careless Driving charge.