Dunkin Donuts Is Changing Its Name.

The coffee house will now be known as Dunkins… They will be dropping “donuts” but don’t worry- they will still be on the menu…

They say they are dropping the word “donuts” from their name to concentrate more on coffee and other drinks which accounts for about 60% of its sales…

Dunkin Donuts has been around for almost 70 years and have been slowly been shying away from the donut part… Last year they released a new slogan America Runs of Dunkin”- that didn’t mention donuts…

The Name change will officially happen in January!

