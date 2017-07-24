Dunkirk is the Weekend Box Office Winner
Box Office for the Weekend of July 21-23
produceDunkirk handily won the box office this past weekend drawing in $50M in ticket sales beating out the debuting Girls Trip and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.
|Rank
|Movie
|N.A. Weekend Gross (USD)
|1
|Dunkirk
|$50.5M
|2
|Girls Trip
|$30.4M
|3
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|$22.0M
|4
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|$20.4M
|5
|Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
|$17.0M
Source: Box Office Mojo
Dunkirk is the first “non-franchise” film to top the box office since March’s “The Boss Baby”. The film has been widely praised by critics and audiences alike. Girls Trip opened strong; another well-received Will Packer Productions film (Think Like a Man Too, Ride Along 2). Spider-Man: Homecoming in its second week rounds out the top three.
Image courtesy of Warner Brothers Pictures/Syncopy Inc.