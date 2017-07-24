Listen Live

Dunkirk is the Weekend Box Office Winner

Box Office for the Weekend of July 21-23

By ICYMI, Kool Celebrities

produceDunkirk handily won the box office this past weekend drawing in $50M in ticket sales beating out the debuting Girls Trip and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Rank Movie N.A. Weekend Gross (USD)
1 Dunkirk $50.5M
2 Girls Trip $30.4M
3 Spider-Man: Homecoming $22.0M
4 War for the Planet of the Apes $20.4M
5 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets $17.0M

Source: Box Office Mojo

Dunkirk is the first “non-franchise” film to top the box office since March’s “The Boss Baby”. The film has been widely praised by critics and audiences alike. Girls Trip opened strong; another well-received Will Packer Productions film (Think Like a Man Too, Ride Along 2). Spider-Man: Homecoming in its second week rounds out the top three.

Image courtesy of Warner Brothers Pictures/Syncopy Inc.

