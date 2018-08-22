Listen Live

Dunlop And Ferndale Tops List of Intersections With Most Crashes

Most Crashes Happen Late Afternoon in January or February

The traffic guys over at Barrie Police HQ have run the numbers and have revealed the top five intersections for collisions in the City of Barrie. Dunlop and Ferndale tops the list at 11 crashes reported since the beginning of this year.

  1. Dunlop Street West and Ferndale Drive North​​​​​​  – 13 reported collisions
  2. Hwy 400 and Mapleview Drive West  11 reported collisions
  3. Dunlop Street West and Hart Drive – 10 reported collisions
  4. Duckworth Street and Georgian Drive – 10 reported collisions
  5. Bayfield Street and Coulter Street – 8 reported collisions

Barrie Police say the majority of these collisions happened early in the year, January and December, and predominantly between 3:00 and 5:00 in the afternoon. Many of the crashes reported were, as police say, ” highway and traffic volume related.” Police are reminding folks to be patient in high traffic volume.

