Dwayne Johnson Made a Big Announcement

Being an old school wrestling fan I know Dwayne Johnson best as The Rock, (as if he isn’t in enough movies right now) he just announced details on an all new Jumanji movie.

I was actually ok with my 5 year-old watching Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle relentlessly once it was released on DVD because it’s non stop entertainment. It was the biggest surprise blockbuster of 2017 and it’s returning with a new game and new characters!