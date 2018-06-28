Dwayne Johnson Made a Big Announcement
Jumanji was a mega blockbuster last year, prepare for more...
Being an old school wrestling fan I know Dwayne Johnson best as The Rock, (as if he isn’t in enough movies right now) he just announced details on an all new Jumanji movie.
I was actually ok with my 5 year-old watching Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle relentlessly once it was released on DVD because it’s non stop entertainment. It was the biggest surprise blockbuster of 2017 and it’s returning with a new game and new characters!
Officially planting our JUMANJI flag. On DECEMBER 13th, 2019 – the game is not over. I hold JUMANJI very close to my heart and I’m beyond grateful you made our movie into the global juggernaut ($1BILLION+) it became. Can’t wait for you to see what our new adventure & new characters have in store as Christmas comes early. And once again, I get to slap @kevinhart4real’s lip’s into next week. The world is happy. #FearTheDrums #TheGameIsNotOver #JUMANJI DECEMBER 13th, 2019