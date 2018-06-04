Listen Live

Early Years Picnic Offers Fun For Kids, Info For Parents

25 community partners join in the fun at Sunnidale Park

By News

Rain is expected to hold off for this year’s Simcoe Community Services Early Years Picnic at Sunnidale Park. The free event brings together 25 community partners from firefighters to paramedics to health officials to library staff offering activities for the kids (face painting, fish pond) and information for parents on services offered in the community (daycare, drop-in programs, courses on parenting and child development and more).

The picnic runs from 10 am to 1 pm and is open to everyone.

Simcoe Community Services offers Early On programs at centres in Barrie, Innisfil, Bradford and Minesing.

Click here or listen below for more information from Preschool Services Manager Michele Kapteyn.

