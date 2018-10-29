Earn An Undergrad And Learn To Be A Spy!

The University of Buckingham has just announced a new undergrad programme in security, intelligence and cyberthreats.

Learn how to become a spy from one of the best. The course will be run by a former intelligence worker Julian Richards who spent 20 years in the field.

Usually if you wanted to be a spy- you would have to earn a degree in International relations.

The course starts in January and its unclear if the art of martini making will be part of the curriculum! More