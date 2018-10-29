Listen Live

Earn An Undergrad And Learn To Be A Spy!

Do you learn how to make martini's?

By Dirt/Divas

The University of Buckingham has just announced a new undergrad programme in security, intelligence and cyberthreats.

Learn how to become a spy from one of the best.  The course will be run by a former intelligence worker Julian Richards who spent 20 years in the field. 

Usually if you wanted to be a spy- you would have to earn a degree in International relations.

The course starts in January and its unclear if the art of martini making will be part of the curriculum!  More

Related posts

Apu Is Being Written Off The Simpsons!

Ed Sheeran Donates Undies!

Drake Threw Himself An Epic 2000’s Theme Birthday Party!