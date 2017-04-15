April 15th 2017

10am – 12pm

the Elmvale Cooperative Nursery School is hosting their 3rd annual Easter Egg Hunt at Heritage park in Elmvale. bring your Easter basket and have fun at the hunt! multiple hunts start at 10:30am and there will be a separate area for the little ones. There will be face painting, crafts, snacks , loot bags, and the Easter bunny will make a visit for pictures. Adults are encouraged to door off bottles and cans for the bottle drive. there is a fantastic silent auction with many generous donations and door prizes. Tickets are for children 10 and under and are $5 before april 12th and $10 at the door. The event takes place rain shine or snow, for more information please check out the website.

http://www.elmvalenurseryschool.ca/2017-easter-egg-hunt-fundrais er.html

or contact Tamara Tschop Mclaren at 705 29 8550 or by email ecnsexecutive@gmail.com