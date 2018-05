Eastview Secondary School together with its Production and Performing Arts 3-Credit Focus program is proud to present a steampunk-inspired performance of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka.

This family-friendly show is a wonderful opportunity to support the Arts and Eastview students.

7PM June 7th, 8th and 9th

Special matinee 1PM June 9th

The general public is welcome to purchase tickets ($20) in our Main Office between 7:30 and 3:30.