Ed Sheehan Being Sued For $100 Million Over Copy Write Issues.

Ed has been accused of ripping off Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s get it on” for his track “thinking out load”…

This isn’t the first time Ed has been accused of ripping off another artist. There was a $20 million suit over his song “Photograph” (which was settled out of court) another over “The Rest of Our Life,” which he composed for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (which Sheeran has asked to have dismissed.)

This isn’t the first time a Marvin Gaye song has been used by a current artist, the last major lawsuit involving a Gaye composition was against Robin Thicke, Pharrell Williams and others — the “Blurred Lines” which resulted in $5.3 million in damages awarded to the family.