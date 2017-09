Ed Sheehan appeared on the Graham Norton Show, he’s like the funny version of Oprah in the UK. Norton seems to get celebrities to spill the beans on all sorts of things. Ed Sheeran recently confessed he still loves toys like lego and bears! Ed said to reward himself for his latest album Divide’s success by buying himself a Lego Death Star Model set! Ed also fessed up to having a room full of teddy bears…