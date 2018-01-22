Ed Sheehan is engaged to his old school friend, Cherry Seaborn! Ed took to Twitter to announce the good news! The Couple met in high school where Ed had a crush of Cherry! After high school, Cherry then attended Duke University, which is located in Durham, North Carolina.

Cherry is said to be an incredible hockey player, leading her hockey team to back-to-back British University championships in 2012 and 2013. It’s believed that the couple has been dating since 2015 and they were doing the long-distance thing up until recently. Cherry moved back to the UK to be with Ed! No wedding details have been announced!