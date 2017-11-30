Ed Sheeran & Beyonce Are Releasing A Duet Today!

This is going to be absolutely…Perfect!

Yes, it is true. Ed Sheeran announced this morning that he will be releasing a remix of his most recent single “Perfect” featuring none other than the Queen B herself BEYONCE!

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Nov 30, 2017 at 3:31am PST

Have you all caught your breath? OK. The song will drop Thursday at 7 PM. This isn’t the first time the pair have collaborated. They sang Beyonce’s Drunk In Love together at Global Citizen Festival in 2015, and sang at a Stevie Wonder tribute as well.

