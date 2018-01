Ed Sheehan is preparing for his new life with his soon to be wife Cherry Seaborn! He’s just purchased not one but four homes next to each other… He’s basically bought his own street! The street has already been dubbed as “Sheeranville” by his neighbours.

Ed has reportedly spent about $70 million to buy a collection of homes! Ed already owns one of the properties on the street that features a giant treehouse, pool and barn.