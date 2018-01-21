Ed Sheeran is ENGAGED!

Ed Sheeran and his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn are engaged. He announced the news on social media on Saturday with a photo of him embracing her in a hug and a kiss! And what I love about this engagement announcement is that it’s not a flashy picture of the ring. In fact, I don’t even see a ring in the pic!

They’ve known each other since high school but then lost touch when Cherry went to the U.S. for university. They reconnected in 2015 and Taylor Swift was the one who actually threw them an anniversary party!

In a recent interview he revealed a bit about the relationship saying, “This has been the first time I’ve ever actually had the time to fall in love properly. I’ve always got into relationships very passionately — I’m a redhead and also Irish.”

He also said he won’t wait to start a family: “I’m ready, let’s go — tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around.

Omg, Ed Sheeran, you are too funny!

Well my dreams of Ed Sheeran ending up with Taylor Swift have been dashed. I could’ve sworn her song, “Dress” was about him.

But these two look super happy so I’m happy for them!